‘Chuckie’ Brown Denied Bail Again

Murder accused and policeman, Constable Collis ‘Chuckie’ Brown, has been again denied bail.

He was remanded by Justice Georgiana Fraser when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in Downtown, Kingston on Wednesday.

Justice Fraser noted the evidence that the prosecution intends to rely on and commented that he remains a flight risk when she refused the bail application.

Brown is accused of being a major operative in what has been referred to as a ‘police death squad’, allegedly based in Clarendon. He’s been denied bail on at least three previous occasions.

Brown’s murder trial is set to begin on January 22 next year. He’s accused of murdering Damoy Dawkins, in Clarendon in January, 2009.

Another man called Donald Stewart was injured in that incident. He’s also facing another murder charge.

Former Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Caroline Hay, is prosecuting in the case on behalf of INDECOM.

Brown is being represented by Attorney, Norman Godrey.

In March this year, he and Police Corporal, Roan Morrison, were freed of the murder of 20-year-old Phaebian Dinnal in February 2010.

–30–