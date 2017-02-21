CIBC & Ten Habitat Team Up to Support Start-Ups

CIBC First Caribbean has partnered with a non-profit organization, Ten Habitat to support local and regional start-up businesses.

First Caribbean says it will be partnering to make start-up businesses investor ready with a yearly grant of 15-thousand US dollars for the next three years.

CEO of First Caribbean, Gary Brown says the bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with Ten Habitat.

He says the MOU is in recognition of the need for young entrepreneurs to get a ‘grounding’ in starting their businesses.

He says he hopes that by supporting the work of Ten Habitat and similar organisations, young start-ups will get an opportunity to become successful businesses.

As part of the MOU, Ten Habitat will work with young entrepreneurs, by exposing them to a range of hands-on support that will assist them in building their businesses.

