Civil Service Association Calls on Chuck to Withdraw Divorce Unit Corruption Claims

The Jamaica Civil Service Association is demanding that Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, withdraw his statement claiming that employees of the divorce unit of the Supreme Court are corrupt.

Industrial Relation Officer, Junior Lattibeaudiere, says the Minister’s comment is unfortunate.

Mr. Lattibeaudiere says the workers are hurting. He says they believe their reputations have been tarnished.

Mr. Lattibeaudiere says it appears Minister Chuck conducted no internal probe before bringing the matter in the public domain.

Junior Lattibeaudiere, Industrial Relations Officer at the Jamaica Civil Service Association

Yesterday employees took strike action, demanding that the Minister apologise. They’ve reportedly returned to work.

Minister Chuck told Nationwide News yesterday that he’s apologising to the staff who were offended by his comments. But he said that apology does not extend to those members involved in corrupt activities.

In the meantime, Minister Chuck says he’ll be asking the police to expedite its probe into the apparent fraud in the divorce department of the Supreme Court.

He says he’s seven cases that are being investigated.

Minister Chuck also responded to the call for him to withdraw his statement claiming that employees of the divorce unit of the Supreme Court were corrupt.

He says he meant that the divorce system – and not that section of the Supreme Court – has been corrupted. But he’s adamant the practice started from within the Court.

