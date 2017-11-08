CLA Struggling to Recruit a New CEO

The Cannabis Licensing Authority, CLA is having difficulties recruiting a Chief Executive Officer.

That’s according to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries, Donovan Stanberry.

He told today’s sitting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, PAAC the agency is currently without a CEO.

This, as the acting CEO Gregory Douglas, who was on secondment from the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, has returned to his substantive post.

He told the PAAC there was no ill will in bringing Mr. Douglas’s secondment to an end.

Mr. Stanberry says the recruiting problems facing the CLA are common across other agencies of government.

Stanberry assured the PAAC that the Ministry is not dropping the ball as it relates to Jamaica’s fledgeling Cannabis industry.

