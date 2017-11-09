Clarendon College Defeat Dinthill in Epic Ben Francis Cup Final

Clarendon College came from behind to beat Dinthill 4-1 in the ISSA/Flow Ben Francis Cup Knockout final, at the STETHS field, yesterday.

The victory gave Clarendon their 4th hold on the title. Shamari Davis gave Dinthill the lead early in the first half.

Nicque Daley found the equalizer for Clarendon College deep into the second Half, sending the game into extra time.

This was when Clarendon started to show their pedigree and went ahead through a Demario Phillips goal five minutes into the extra time.

Larmar Walker made it 3-1 a few minutes later. Walker then scored his second goal of the match to complete the victory.

Technical Director of Clarendon College, Lenny Hyde, says they were never worried.

Assistant coach of Dinthill, Leighton Murray, says they’ll quickly put the defeat behind as the look ahead to the Dacosta Cup semi-finals.

