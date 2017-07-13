Search
Home Crime and Court Clarendon Cops Turn Up the Heat on Gangs after Arson Attacks
police investigation

Clarendon Cops Turn Up the Heat on Gangs after Arson Attacks

Jul 13, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

The Clarendon Police say they’ve intensified their operations in two troubled areas of the parish after several houses were burned to the ground by hoodlums over the weekend.

Nationwide News understands that houses in the communities of Bucknor and Farm were burned down by suspected gang members.

It’s further understood the police are probing five incidents of suspected arson.

The Head of the Clarendon Police is Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron Powell.

The man who was killed has been identified as Michael Bacchus of Bucknor.

Superintendent Cameron Powell says preliminary investigations indicate his killing may be a reprisal for a double murder on July 18 last year in Paisley Avenue, May Pen.

She says the suspects in that case were released because no witness came forward.

Superintendent Cameron Powell says the police have increased their presence in the area.

–30–

Previous PostNo Warnings Before Security Forces Blanket Special Zones

Related articles

57145audley_shaw12

PNP Turning Up Pressure on Govt Over Shaw’s Phone Bill Fiasco

Jul 13, 2017

interest-rates

Shaw Urges Banks to Cut Rates

Jul 13, 2017

economic-growth

Gov’t Resolute in Pursuit of ‘5-in-4’ Growth Target

Jul 13, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS