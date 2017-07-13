Clarendon Cops Turn Up the Heat on Gangs after Arson Attacks

The Clarendon Police say they’ve intensified their operations in two troubled areas of the parish after several houses were burned to the ground by hoodlums over the weekend.

Nationwide News understands that houses in the communities of Bucknor and Farm were burned down by suspected gang members.

It’s further understood the police are probing five incidents of suspected arson.

The Head of the Clarendon Police is Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron Powell.

The man who was killed has been identified as Michael Bacchus of Bucknor.

Superintendent Cameron Powell says preliminary investigations indicate his killing may be a reprisal for a double murder on July 18 last year in Paisley Avenue, May Pen.

She says the suspects in that case were released because no witness came forward.

Superintendent Cameron Powell says the police have increased their presence in the area.

–30–