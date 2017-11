The Clarendon Police say they’re yet to establish a motive for yesterday’s double murder in the capital, May Pen.

Dead are 20-year-old Tupsi-Ann Ricketts, a mechanic of Western Park road and 33-year-old Archibald Rodney of New Road, Mocho.

Reports are about 9:37 yesterday morning, residents heard explosions and called the police.

The police found the men with gunshot wounds to their heads.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

