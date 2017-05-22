Clarendon Double Murder

Clarendon was rocked by another double murder on Tuesday.
A man and a woman were shot and killed by unknown assailants in their community of Rectory Land in the capital, May Pen.
They’ve been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Spence, and 37-year-old bar operator, Kadian Burrell.
Information from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, is that about 8:10 PM residents heard explosions and called the police.
Police say they found Spence on the roadway close to a bar, and Burrell was found slumped under the bar counter.
Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were pronounced dead at hospital.
It comes a week after gunmen reportedly murdered a couple in Freetown in the parish, in front of their two-year-old daughter.
Twenty-two-year-old Javanee Park and 24-year-old Raheem Morgan were killed in that incident.
-30-