Clarendon Double Murder

Clarendon was rocked by another double murder on Tuesday.

A man and a woman were shot and killed by unknown assailants in their community of Rectory Land in the capital, May Pen.

They’ve been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Spence, and 37-year-old bar operator, Kadian Burrell.

Information from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, is that about 8:10 PM residents heard explosions and called the police.

Police say they found Spence on the roadway close to a bar, and Burrell was found slumped under the bar counter.

Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

It comes a week after gunmen reportedly murdered a couple in Freetown in the parish, in front of their two-year-old daughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Javanee Park and 24-year-old Raheem Morgan were killed in that incident.

