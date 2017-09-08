Search
Clarendon Police Rue ‘Youth Sex Scandal’

Sep 08, 2017Crime and Court0

The Clarendon Police are describing as a ‘disease’, the widespread incidents of school children participating in sexual activities on the streets; often with criminals suspects.

Head of Operations for the Clarendon Police, Superintendent David White, says some of the children are also videotaping the sexual acts.

He says May Pen, Kelitts, and Lionel Town are among the main areas where the practice is most prevalent.

Superintendent White says criminals are among those initiating these public sex acts with the children.

Superintendent White says this has forced the Clarendon Police to implement a curfew to force children off the streets by 6:00 PM.

