Claricel Judgement Set for January 24

Attorney at law representing Symbiote Investments Limited, Bert Samuels, says a judgement will be handed down on January 24 relating to the company’s application to keep its controversial mobile spectrum license.

Caricel’s attorneys are seeking court orders that would prevent the Government from revoking the company’s spectrum license.

After three days in court, the parties ended their arguments on Friday.

The government has moved to revoke Caricel’s Telecommunications License after concerns were raised by Jamaica’s international partners.

These reportedly include representatives from Canada and the United Kingdom.

