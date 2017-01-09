Search
Claricel Judgement Set for January 24

Jan 09, 2017

Attorney at law representing Symbiote Investments Limited, Bert Samuels, says a judgement will be handed down on January 24 relating to the company’s application to keep its controversial mobile spectrum license.

Caricel’s attorneys are seeking court orders that would prevent the Government from revoking the company’s spectrum license.

After three days in court, the parties ended their arguments on Friday.

The government has moved to revoke Caricel’s Telecommunications License after concerns were raised by Jamaica’s international partners.

These reportedly include representatives from Canada and the United Kingdom.

  • Nathan777

    This company is over and they know it, they have even renamed their social media accounts from Caricel to CMASN Mobile Platform, and in a weird twist. CMASN has distance themselves from Caricel, saying that they are a mobile company based in California City, California. The strange behaviouirs of this company keeps getting worse. I believe that they know that Caricel will not get to keep the licence. So they have probably re-branded or sold out to this new company.

