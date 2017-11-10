Clarks Town Boys too Young for Criminal Charges

Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison, says the four boys who allegedly assaulted another boy in his anus with a stick at a Trelawny School, are too young to face criminal charges.

The incident happened last week at Clarks Town Primary. All the boys are 7-years-old.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison says the alleged perpetrators need urgent support and intervention.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison says it’s too early to determine whether the boys will have to be transferred to another school.

Diahann Gordon Harrison was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

–30–