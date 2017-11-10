Search
Home Latest_MA Clarks Town Boys too Young for Criminal Charges

Clarks Town Boys too Young for Criminal Charges

Nov 10, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison, says the four boys who allegedly assaulted another boy in his anus with a stick at a Trelawny School, are too young to face criminal charges.

The incident happened last week at Clarks Town Primary. All the boys are 7-years-old.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison says the alleged perpetrators need urgent support and intervention.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison says it’s too early to determine whether the boys will have to be transferred to another school.

Diahann Gordon Harrison was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

–30–

Previous PostGrowing Support for Outlawing of Corporal Punishment

Related articles

Growing Support for Outlawing of Corporal Punishment

Nov 10, 2017

Spanish Town Mayor Chides Cops for Absence from Transport Center

Nov 10, 2017

‘Collect Containers IMMEDIATELY!’ – KFTL to Importers

Nov 10, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS