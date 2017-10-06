Clergyman on Sex Charges Turns to DNA to Prove Innocence

Nationwide News has learned that the Corporate Area pastor who’s before the court on multiple sexual offences, Kenneth Blake, has provided DNA samples to help prove his innocence.

The 56-year-old pastor is charged with rape, forcible abduction, grievous sexual assault and sexual touching of a child. He’s accused of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

When Blake appeared in court on the last occasion, he offered to take a DNA test to prove his innocence. It’s not yet certain when the results will be available.

Meanwhile, Blake is scheduled to appear in court again on November 1.

Presiding Judge, Simone Wolfe-Reece, says on that day the matter will be sent to committal proceedings.

The Clerk of Court says the prosecution’s file is now complete.

Blake, who’s the head clergyman at the Harvest Temple Apostolic Church on Slipe Pen Road is Kingston, is out on bail. He was offered bail in the sum of $1.5-million, with one or two sureties.

–30–