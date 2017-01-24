Clergymen Granted Bail after Child Sex Abuse Charges

Reverends Dr. Paul Gardner and Jermaine Gibson were granted bail last evening, following the child sex abuse charges leveled against them.

Nationwide News understands the two clergymen were granted bail at around 6.

Gardner and Gibson resigned as President and Vice President respectively from the Moravian Church in Jamaica, two weeks ago.

Both were yesterday charged with carnal abuse and indecent assault.

This, arising from their alleged sexual involvement with a woman when she was a teen.

Meanwhile, their attorney, Lambert Johnson, is describing the allegations as a witch hunt.

He says his clients are innocent.

Mr. Johnson says the woman is causing his clients to be ‘tried’ in the public arena, without the chance to defend themselves.

Gardner and Gibson have been charged by investigators from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA.

CISOCA says they’ve been charged in relations to incidents which date as far back as 2002.

It says it’s been revealed that Gibson had a sexual relationship with the woman who was 12-years-old at the time.

It’s alleged that two years later, Gardner also developed a sexual relationship with the then teen.

In the meantime, Mr. Johnson is admitting that his clients likely know the woman who’s made the allegations.

-30-