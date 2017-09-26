Cockpit Country Petition Surpasses 18k Signature Mark

The petition to Save the Cockpit Country has surpassed its target of 15,000 signatures.

As of this morning, over 18,000 people have signed it.

The petition, which is on the Office of the Prime Minister’s website, closes on Saturday, September 30.

It’s asking for the government to set the boundaries of the Cockpit Country, close it to mining and quarrying, and declare it a protected national park.

The Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, today threw its support behind the cause.

In a statement this morning, Opposition Spokesperson on Land and the Environment, Sophia Frazer Binns, is calling on the government for a speedy resolution of the boundaries of Cockpit Country.

She’s also asking for a ban on any further mining of the area.

