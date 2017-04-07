Coffee Growers Angry with Wallenford’s ‘Slave-like Treatment’

The Jamaica Coffee Growers Association, JCGA, is disgruntled with the Wallenford Coffee Company for what it describes as the slave-like treatment of its small farmers.

President of the JCGA, Mr. David Salmon, says small farmers will be losing money under the current arrangement with the company.

Mr. Salmon, says the small farmers are being treated like ‘slaves’.

The JCGA says the issues they’re now facing started with the government’s divestment of the coffee company to billionaire Michael Lee Chin.

The JCGA is upset with the government for it’s handling of the divestment of the properties.

Mr. Salmon says successive governments have done little to protect the rights of the farmers since the divestment of the company.

When the executive office of the Wallenford Coffee company was contacted, our news centre was put on hold, until the line went dead.

Efforts to contact the executive office again have been unsuccessful.

A representative of the Member of Parliament, MP, for East Rural St. Andrew, Juliet Holness, told Nationwide News, the MP is researching the issues.

Most of the coffee farmers have their farms in East Rural St. Andrew.

According to their website, the Wallenford Coffee Company is one of the major exporters of both the Jamaica Blue Mountain and the Jamaica High Mountain coffee in the country.

-30-