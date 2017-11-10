‘Collect Containers IMMEDIATELY!’ – KFTL to Importers

The Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, KFTL, is urging importers to immediately collect containers left on the ports.

In a statement this morning, the company says there’re 1,250 containers waiting to be collected.

The Manager of Domestic Operation at the Kingston Freeport is Ian Telfer.

He says if the containers remain unclaimed they could be auctioned.

The Jamaica Customs Agency says a number of the unclaimed containers have already been duty paid and custom cleared.

And so the company is asking the relevant companies to contact its Gate Operations to make arrangements for collection.

Meanwhile, the KFTL says over the past month there’s been a decrease in the number of appointments for delivery that were honoured.

It says approximately 30-percent of containers shifted per day are not being collected.

The compamy says this is impeding service delivery.

