Commissioner & Security Minister Remain Silent on Controversial JCF Review

Both National Security Minister, Robert Montague, and Police Commissioner, George Quallo, are refusing to answer further questions regarding the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s controversial administrative review report.

The report which the Commissioner says will be submitted to the Police Service Commission, PSC, has cleared five JCF officers of dereliction of duty and misconduct for their actions during the May 2010 West Kingston operations.

After a meeting last Saturday between the two, Commissioner Quallo said in a statement that he accepts the findings of the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry.

This was an apparent U-turn as he’d earlier said he was standing by the review report.

The Commissioners of the West Kingston Enquiry had also recommended that the five named officers never again participate in or lead any police operations.

But despite saying he now accepts the findings of the Enquiry, Commissioner Quallo has indicated his intention to submit the report to the PSC amid calls for its withdrawal.

When questioned today by Nationwide News, Commissioner Quallo said he has nothing further to say on the matter.

Commissioner of Police George Quallo was speaking with Nationwide News earlier today after a graduation ceremony held at the Andrews Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Nationwide News also attempted to speak with National Security Minister, Robert Montague.

Minister Montague remained silent despite several questions from journalists before departing in his vehicle.

–30–