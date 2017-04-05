Search
MURDER SCENE

Community Mourns following Child Machete Attack

The community of Lowe River in Trelawny has been plunged into turmoil and anger after a 14-year-old boy was chopped to death by another boy yesterday.

The slain boy is Orane Johnson. He’s a student of Albert Town High School, also in Trelawny. He was allegedly killed by an 11-year-old boy who’s now in police custody.

The alleged killer reportedly fled the scene after the machete attack.

Orane’s mother, Tanisha Smith, says her health has been deteriorating since the incident.

She describes Orane as a ‘good child’. Ms. Smith says the entire community is angry.

Ms. Smith says the attack on her son was planned.

She says the incident started when an altercation developed while her son was on his way to a shop in the community.

The police say the alleged killer will be interviewed as soon as he has an attorney.

