Search
Home Latest_MA Companies Office Director Dies of Suspected Heart Attack
Companies Office

Companies Office Director Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

May 09, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

A Director of the Companies Office of Jamaica died suddenly this morning at the entity’s New Kingston Head Offices.

Dead is Hugh Jones.

Mr. Jones reportedly collapsed at work this morning shortly after he greeted staff and entered his office.

Doctors who were called were unable to save his life. It’s suspected he suffered a heart attack.

The staff at the Companies Office wept as news of Mr. Jones’s death circulated. His death resulted in the Companies Office closing for the most of today.

The office is to be reopened tomorrow.

–30–

Previous PostGovt Launches HOPE Programme

Related articles

Peter Phillips Listening Tour

Stop Wasting Tax Payers’ Resources – Phillips

May 09, 2017

north-south highway

PM to Make a Statement on Highway Land Row

May 09, 2017

Holness at HOPE Launch

Govt Launches HOPE Programme

May 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS