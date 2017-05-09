Companies Office Director Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

A Director of the Companies Office of Jamaica died suddenly this morning at the entity’s New Kingston Head Offices.

Dead is Hugh Jones.

Mr. Jones reportedly collapsed at work this morning shortly after he greeted staff and entered his office.

Doctors who were called were unable to save his life. It’s suspected he suffered a heart attack.

The staff at the Companies Office wept as news of Mr. Jones’s death circulated. His death resulted in the Companies Office closing for the most of today.

The office is to be reopened tomorrow.

–30–