Complainants Not Helping Police Probe ‘Loaderman Intimidation’

The unwillingness of complainants to give statements to the police when they’re harassed by so called ‘loadermen’ is posing a challenge in the investigations of offences.

That’s the word from the Head of the JCF’s Road Traffic and Highway Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen.

He says during day-to-day operations in the corporate area, action is taken once the police are alerted to an offence.

SSP Allen’s comments follow reports from our news centre earlier this week that some bus operators were pleading for help because they’re afraid of being harassed and even killed by loadermen.

The operators say they’re fearful and frustrated with being exploited by the men. Passengers have also shared similar experiences of being harassed by loadermen.

SSP Allen is suggesting that the older ones may not be the ones causing problems for operators and passengers.

SSP Allen says a discussion with all the key stakeholders including taxi associations, operators and the loadermen, may be necessary to find a solution.

