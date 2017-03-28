Comrade Leader! Phillips Ascends PNP Throne

Dr. Peter David Phillips is now the fifth President of the People’s National Party, PNP.

PNP Delegates elected him by acclamation at a Special Delegates Conference at the National Arena yesterday.

Party Chairman Robert Pickersgill called on delegates to confirm Dr. Phillips as President.

Dr. Phillips then took the Oath of Office.

And, Dr. Phillips says one of his top priorities as PNP leader will be the most ambitious land titling project ever.

He says this is key to eliminating poverty.

Dr. Phillips says a future PNP administration under his leadership would also reform the education system.

This, by pumping more money into the system and mobilizing communities to support schools.

He says the party is also committed to sound economic management, which will lead to more and better jobs.

And, the new PNP leader says his party will also confront crime.

