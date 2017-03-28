Search
Home Evening News Comrade Leader! Phillips Ascends PNP Throne
Peter Phillips PNP Pres

Comrade Leader! Phillips Ascends PNP Throne

Mar 27, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Dr. Peter David Phillips is now the fifth President of the People’s National Party, PNP.

PNP Delegates elected him by acclamation at a Special Delegates Conference at the National Arena yesterday.

Party Chairman Robert Pickersgill called on delegates to confirm Dr. Phillips as President.

Dr. Phillips then took the Oath of Office.

And, Dr. Phillips says one of his top priorities as PNP leader will be the most ambitious land titling project ever.

He says this is key to eliminating poverty.

Dr. Phillips says a future PNP administration under his leadership would also reform the education system.

This, by pumping more money into the system and mobilizing communities to support schools.

He says the party is also committed to sound economic management, which will lead to more and better jobs.

And, the new PNP leader says his party will also confront crime.

–30–

Previous PostPolice Concerned about 'Military-Grade Weapons' Used Against Them

Related articles

DarylVazB20080411NG

Vaz Blasts Phillips’ ‘Hypocrisy’

Mar 28, 2017

58157audley_shaw-jlp

Shaw Chides Media for Crediting Jackson with Falling Bank Fees

Mar 28, 2017

fitz-jackson

Jackson Files Class Action Suit Against Banks

Mar 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History