Confusion Over Announcement of T&T Businessman as UWI Chancellor

The University of the West Indies, UWI, says it’s surprised by the announcement that Trinidadian businessman, Robert Bermudez, has been appointed its next Chancellor.

The Chancellor is the University’s highest position.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, made the announcement at a post-Cabinet press briefing in Port of Spain yesterday.

However, in a statement yesterday, UWI says the announcement has taken them by surprise.

The University Administration says Chancellors are appointed in accordance with the University’s Statute 4 which clearly states, “The Chancellor shall be appointed by the University Council.”

UWI says over the past few months, it’s been working through a specially-appointed Search Committee, to identify an appropriate successor to Sir George Alleyne, who is to demit office in the latter half of 2017.

UWI says the University Council is to make a final decision on a new Chancellor at its upcoming Annual Business Meeting, scheduled for April 27 in Barbados.

In announcing the appointment yesterday, Mr. Garcia said Bermudez was the best candidate from a search conducted by a special committee of the University Council.

He says CARICOM has also accepted the recommendation to appoint Bermudez.

Bermudez, a noted businessman, is expected to lead the University in generating its own funds and becoming less reliant on state financing.

His resume includes experience as the Chairman of Bermudez Group, Kiss Baking Company, Jamaica Business Company and Massy Holdings.

