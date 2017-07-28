Search
Home Latest_MA ‘Conjugal Visits Not Feasible Now’ – Bunting
Bunting speaking

‘Conjugal Visits Not Feasible Now’ – Bunting

Jul 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting has joined in the debate over allowing prisoners conjugal visits.

He doesn’t believe it’s a ‘feasible’ undertaking for Jamaica at this time.

Mr. Bunting says in principle he doesn’t oppose the idea of conjugal visits but says it wouldn’t be a priority for him.

Mr. Bunting says Jamaican prisons aren’t equipped to facilitate conjugal visits.

Peter Bunting is also criticizing National Security Minister, Robert Montague, for not consulting with stakeholders before making the announcement.

Minister Montague announced on Monday that prisoners were to be allowed conjugal visits while speaking at the Jamaica 55 Disapora Conference in downtown, Kingston. His announcement has attracted support from some while others have raised questions.

—30—

Previous PostBunting Raises Concerns About Possible Corruption at FLA

Related articles

Sakima Mullings

Jamaica Hungry to see Sakima Mullings vs DeMarcus Corley

Jul 28, 2017

Lee-Chin-Flexing

Lee Chin Urges Jamaicans to Acquire Assets & Create Wealth

Jul 28, 2017

Robert-Montague-16x20-Official-560x700

Security Minister Summons FLA Board Amid Corruption Concerns

Jul 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS