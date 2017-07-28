‘Conjugal Visits Not Feasible Now’ – Bunting

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting has joined in the debate over allowing prisoners conjugal visits.

He doesn’t believe it’s a ‘feasible’ undertaking for Jamaica at this time.

Mr. Bunting says in principle he doesn’t oppose the idea of conjugal visits but says it wouldn’t be a priority for him.

Mr. Bunting says Jamaican prisons aren’t equipped to facilitate conjugal visits.

Peter Bunting is also criticizing National Security Minister, Robert Montague, for not consulting with stakeholders before making the announcement.

Minister Montague announced on Monday that prisoners were to be allowed conjugal visits while speaking at the Jamaica 55 Disapora Conference in downtown, Kingston. His announcement has attracted support from some while others have raised questions.

