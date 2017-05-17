Search
Home Evening News Conservative Estimates Put Minimum Rain Damage at $700-800m
Desmond at Rain Presser

Conservative Estimates Put Minimum Rain Damage at $700-800m

May 17, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

At least $700-800-million.

That’s the conservative estimate of infrastructure damage following heavy rains and flooding across the island over the past few days.

The projection is being made by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie.

Minister McKenzie says there are contingencies in the country’s budget to deal with situations like this.

However, he did not indicate whether the government may need to access funds under the Standby Arrangement with the IMF, which is designed to help the country respond to economic shocks.

Meanwhile, Minister McKenzie is describing the devastation in some parts of the country as “enormous” and “frightening”.


Desmond McKenzie was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

–30–

Previous PostDPP Discontinues Case Against Latoya Nugent

Related articles

Latoya-Nugent

DPP Discontinues Case Against Latoya Nugent

May 17, 2017

Hope Bay Landslide

‘Portland Needs a Drainage System Overhaul’ – Vaz

May 17, 2017

nwc-water

Over 100 Water Systems Yet to be Restored

May 17, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History