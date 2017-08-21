Constabulary Removes Members with Pending Criminal Charges from Frontline Duty

The Constabulary Force has reportedly removed its members with pending criminal charges from operational duties.

In a statement last week the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM says it acknowledges and welcomes the move

INDECOM says it was informed that directives were given to Divisional Commanders to remove from operational duties all members of the JCF who are subject of criminal charges by INDECOM.

The directive comes after the oversight body raised concerns that officers remained on active front line duty despite warrants pending for their arrest.

The affected JCF members are seeking a Judicial review of the actions of INDECOM.

–30—