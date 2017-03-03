Constant Spring Tax Office Closes Due to Paint Fumes

Operations at the Constant Spring tax office are suspended today, after staff walked off the job due to overwhelming paint fumes.

Communications Officer for the Tax Authority of Jamaica, TAJ, Leighton Beckles, a decision has been taken to close the office today.

Beckles says persons should visit the King Street office downtown, Cross Roads or the offices in Spanish Town to complete their business with the TAJ.

Beckles says the staff of the Constant Spring branch will be re-deployed to these offices to service the increase in customer traffic at the other locations.

The office will be reopened on Monday.

— 30 —