‘Content to Waite’ – New PNP DGS Not Interested in a Seat for Now

Newly-elected Deputy General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP) Basil Waite, says he’s not interested in representational politics at this time.

Waite has made a comeback after six years on the outskirts of the party, with his election as Deputy General Secretary yesterday.

However, he says he no longer has the passion for representing a constituency.

The People’s National Party had replaced Waite as its candidate in North East St. Elizabeth just weeks before the general election in 2011.

More recently, the former PNP Youth Organization leader also battled corruption allegations after he was charged with perverting the course of justice.

However, those charges were dropped last November, when prosecutors offered no further evidence against him.

Mr. Waite says he’s learned a lot over the past six years.

Waite’s new role gives him responsibility for the PNP’s Field Operations. He says he believes he has a track record as a good organizer for the party.

