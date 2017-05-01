Search
Home Latest_MA ‘Content to Waite’ – New PNP DGS Not Interested in a Seat for Now
Basil Waite NEC

‘Content to Waite’ – New PNP DGS Not Interested in a Seat for Now

May 01, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Newly-elected Deputy General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP) Basil Waite, says he’s not interested in representational politics at this time.

Waite has made a comeback after six years on the outskirts of the party, with his election as Deputy General Secretary yesterday.

However, he says he no longer has the passion for representing a constituency.

The People’s National Party had replaced Waite as its candidate in North East St. Elizabeth just weeks before the general election in 2011.

More recently, the former PNP Youth Organization leader also battled corruption allegations after he was charged with perverting the course of justice.

However, those charges were dropped last November, when prosecutors offered no further evidence against him.

Mr. Waite says he’s learned a lot over the past six years.

Waite’s new role gives him responsibility for the PNP’s Field Operations. He says he believes he has a track record as a good organizer for the party.

-30-

Previous PostMan Held in Connection with 'Livity' Shooting

Related articles

Ruel Reid Minister

Education Ministry to Disburse $7-billion to Secondary Schools after Policy Review

May 01, 2017

Screenshot_20170501-145038

Belmont Academy’s Meteoric Rise

May 01, 2017

Robert-Montague-16x20-Official-560x700

Montague Determined to Reduce Illegal Points of Entry

May 01, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS