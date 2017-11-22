Contractor General Refers Lisa Hanna to DPP

Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, has referred South East St. Ann Member of Parliament, the PNP’s, Lisa Hanna, to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the DPP.

Mr. Harrison has asked the DPP to determine whether Hanna’s treatment of 12 government contracts amounts to an abuse of the public’s trust and fraudulent conduct.

The Contractor General’s recommendations were made in a stunning 554-page report tabled in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

The report was compiled following an investigation which began in 2015.

The Contractor General’s report paints a detailed picture of corruption and the abuse of the system of awarding of government contracts in Lisa Hanna’s South East St. Ann PNP stronghold.

Mr. Harrison says MP Hanna made recommendations for the issuing of 12 contracts to PNP operatives in her constituency.

The Contractor General has asked the DPP to determine whether Hanna should be held to account for breaching the principle of conflict of interest.

Mr. Harrison has also referred Miss Hanna to the country’s chief prosecutor for a determination whether she willfully neglected to perform her duty as MP and a public servant in ensuring due process.

The Contractor General has also asked the DPP to indicate whether MP Hanna’s treatment of the 12 contracts amounts to abuse of public trust and, or, criminal conduct.

The OCG says in one instance – in 2014, Miss Hanna recommended that a 4-hundred-and-75 thousand dollar contract be issued to a woman, Nicolette Keane.

At that time, Keane, was an employee of her constituency office and a member of her PNP South East St. Ann constituency executive.

Dirk Harrison has also recommended that a criminal investigation be launched into Miss Hanna’s partner and one of the country’s most prominent businessmen, Richard Lake.

Lake is also a member of the PNP’s powerful National Executive Council, NEC.

The Contractor General says he’s found that Lake persuaded a PNP operative, Joan McDonald, to mislead and lie in a statement she gave to his anti-corruption agency.

The OCG has also recommended that criminal investigations be pursued against Joan McDonald and another PNP operative – Andrea Smith.

According to the OCG, Smith and McDonald should be investigated for submitting false documents to his office, and also for having accepted suspect payments from contractors who purportedly did work in Miss Hanna’s constituency.

The OCG says a criminal investigation should also take place into the culpability of all Councilors of the St. Ann Municipal Corporation. He says this investigation should center on the suspect receipt of monies from contractors who were given work by the Corporation.

Mr. Harrison says there’s a case for a criminal probe to take place into the circumstances in which 53 contracts were issued by the St. Ann municipal corporation.

According to the OCG – the circumstances surrounding the issuing of those contracts have an appearance of a conspiracy to defraud the Government of Jamaica.

The OCG has also asked the DPP to determine whether the actions of the accounting officers at the Corporation in disbursing several payments have breached the Financial Administration and Audit, FAA Act.

Mr. Harrison has sent a copy of his report to the Financial Investigation Division, FID, which is based in the Ministry of Finance.

The FID is being asked to investigate a series of suspect payments which were allegedly paid to operatives in Miss Hanna’s constituency office.

The Contractor General has also recommended that all de-bushing and drain cleaning activities island-wide be discontinued with immediate effect.

Mr. Harrison says the work should be discontinued until the relevant due diligence and contract management systems of implementing agencies are strengthened.

