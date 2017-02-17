Contractor General to Table Report into Activities at Hanover Parish Council

The report by the Office of the Contractor General following investigations into Ian Hayles’ West Hanover constituency and the Hanover Parish Council has been submitted to parliament.

Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, says the report has also been sent to Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie.

Mr. Harrison was speaking on Wednesday at a sensitization seminar for Councillors and Mayors.

He’s urging local government representatives to maintain the highest standards while carrying out their duties.

Dirk Harrison, Contractor General, speaking during a sensitization seminar at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine.

And, Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, says over the next few weeks, local government will likely be featured negatively.

This, after the the Contractor General’s report into activities at the Hanover Parish Council is tabled in Parliament.

Minister McKenzie says he’s troubled by the findings outlined in the Contractor General’s report about the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

He was addressing a sensitization seminar for Mayors and Councillors at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park St. Catherine on Wednesday.

Minister McKenzie says while some accountability has been brought to the process — Dirk Harrison’s latest report concerning the Hanover Municipal Corporation — will cause more people to say the Local Government portfolio should be abandoned.

But he told Councilors he’s willing to fight for the continued existence of municipal corporations.

However, he says those who bring the process into disrepute must abandon their corrupt ways.

He’s cautioning corrupt members of municipal corporations across the country that their days of impunity are about to end.

He says the anti-corruption bill now before the parliament seeks to address illegal activities which continue to plague some local authorities.

