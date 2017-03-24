Contractors Selected to Re-Design CRH Ventilation

Health Minister, Dr.Christopher Tufton, says selected contractors have been invited to submit a plan for the design of a new ventilation system for the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James.

The Health Ministry continues to oversee extensive work at the facility following a recurring ventilation issue that has caused several operational changes at the St James based facility.

In an interview with Nationwide News this morning, Dr. Tufton says three additional operating theatres have been put in place at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny to better support Cornwall Regional’s reduced operations.

He says a section of the hospital is also being re-roofed to add an additional 25 beds.

According to the Health Minister, 13 retrofitted containers will be provided for all laboratory services at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Meanwhile, he says the Pan-American Health Organisation, PAHO, Environmental Solutions and the Ministry’s internal representatives are also still carrying out tests at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

–30–