Convicted murderer to serve 70 years in prison.

A man has been sentenced to 70-years in prison for murder and other related offences. He’s 31-year-old Oshane Smith otherwise called ‘Andre Smith’ and ‘Kapachie’.

Smith was sentenced last Friday in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston. He was arrested in Bog Walk, St. Catherine in March 2012 for the shooting death of a man and the

injuring of two others. He was subsequently charged with one count of murder, two counts of wounding with intent, and illegal possession of firearm.

He was convicted by a unanimous decision of a seven-member jury after a nine-day trial. Smith has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

He’ll be eligible for parole after 28-years. He’s also been sentenced to 17-years hard labour for both counts of wounding with intent and 15-years for shooting with intent.

Smith has also been sentenced to 10-years at hard labour for illegal possession of firearm. The sentences for each offence will run concurrently.

The police say on December 12, 2011, 43-year-old Paul Moore, otherwise called ‘Lindo’ was shot dead and two other men shot and injured in their yard in Guys Hill, St. Catherine.

It was revealed that Smith, armed with a handgun, entered a family yard where a get-together was in session.

He reportedly opened fire, hitting the three men.

