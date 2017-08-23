Search
Cop Among Four Slapped with Illegal Possession of Firearm

Aug 23, 2017Crime and Court0

A police officer and three other people, including a minor, have been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force member is 27-year-old Sadiki Heslop.

A 31-year-old chef of De La Vega City in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Leighton Shirley and a 21-year-old bartender of Hopewell Village in Kingston, Latanya Reid are among those charged.

The fourth person is 17-years-old, so we’re unable to name him or her.

All four were taken into custody last Friday following the seizure of an illegal gun.

They’ve been detained since then.

They were charged this afternoon following a question and answer by the investigating officer.

They were picked up during an early morning stop and search operation on Lincoln Avenue in Kingston.

It happened sometime after 3 o’clock.

Acting Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Inspector Diane Bartley, says the police officer was in plain clothes at the time of the search.

