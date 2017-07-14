Cop Among Three Nabbed in Hanover Drug Bust

A sergeant of police is among three men arrested following a major ganja bust in Hanover yesterday.

The policeman is attached to the Savanna-La-Mar Police Station.

The men were nabbed during an intelligence led operation on the Old Green main road in Hanover yesterday.

They were arrested on reasonable suspicion for the offences of possession of Ganja, Dealing in Ganja and Taking steps to export ganja.

The 45-year-old Sergeant was reportedly held while in uniform with a government issued service revolver and 47 rounds of ammunition.

The Police report that during the operation, they approached a parked truck with three men abroad. A black Nissan Sunny motor car was also on location.

The occupant of the car reportedly fired a shot at the police and ran.

The police reportedly did not return fire. No one was injured.

A search was conducted but the man could not be found.

The police then seized the vehicle.

The truck and the three occupants were then searched.

It’s understood that several knitted bags with what the police describe as ‘vegetable matter’ resembling ganja estimated to be some two thousand pounds was seen inside the truck.

