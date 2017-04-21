Cop Charged in Connection with Contract Killing

A Police Constable is among three men charged in connection with the brutal slaying of a man in St. Thomas last month.

Twenty-six-year-old Bradan Logan, who’s attached to the Hunts Bay Police station, has been charged with murder.

Also charged are 30-year-old Knowayne Ennis, and 21-year-old Shamalo Panton.

Ennis and Panton are both of Metcalfe Road in Kingston.

Constable Logan and his alleged accomplices were arrested three weeks ago. The charges were laid on Wednesday.

They were taken into custody in relation to the killing of the 33-year-old driver, Carl Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong was attacked and shot multiple times in Grant’s Pen, St Thomas. He was shot dead shortly after he had dropped off a group of students.

The Police intercepted the getaway motor car and found three illegal guns.

Investigators believe Mr. Armstrong murder was a contract killing.

Armstrong was reportedly driving the vehicle of the intended target of the attack when he was cut down.

