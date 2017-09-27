Cop & Daughter Shot in Confrontation with Gunman

A Police Inspector and her daughter were shot and injured at their home in Portmore last evening.

The Police say according to information gathered so far, at about 8:20 p.m, the woman and her daughter were attacked by gunmen.

The Police Inspector returned fire, and the attackers fled. Both women are in hospital receiving treatment.

During a subsequent search of the area, one man—believed to be one of the attackers—was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

