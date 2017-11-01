Cop Freed of Corruption Charges

District Constable Kenton Walker, of the Bog Walk police station in St Catherine, was freed of corruption charges when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish court last week.

Walker was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and simple larceny of car parts.

Police alleged that in 2014, Walker, removed several parts from a minibus which was parked at the Bog Walk police station.

The matter was investigated and based on a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecution, Paula Llewellyn, Walker was charged.

During the trial, the parish judge discredited the prosecution witnesses who were all police officers.

Following a no case submission by defence attorney Walter Melbourne, Walker was dismissed of the charges.

–30–