Cop Killed at Party in Linstead

Another member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, has been killed in less than a week.

Constable Courtney Linton otherwise called Martin was killed just after midnight in Orange Field in Ewarton, St. Catherine.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says Constable Linton was killed at a party.

Constable Linton was reportedly playing a sound system at the party when four men travelling in a white Nissan car stopped and walked into the small crowd at the event.

It’s reported that two of the men pulled guns and opened fire on him and the other man, while patrons ran for cover.

The constable was reportedly shot several times in the head while he laid on the ground at the side of the road. The other man is being treated in hospital.

The 35-year-old constable had been on suspension on a murder charge for the past five years. He was scheduled to go back to court on November 13.

Constable Linton is the second policeman killed in less than a week. Corporal Melvin Smith was killed over the weekend.

The 38-year old policeman was shot dead at about 8:00 Saturday evening on Manchester Road in Manchester while helping a citizen who was being robbed of his motorcycle.

–30–