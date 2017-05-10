Search
Cop Killers will Face Justice – Montague

May 10, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National 1

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is assuring relatives and colleagues of members of the Constabulary who’ve been killed in the line of duty that their attackers will be caught and put before the court.

He gave the assurance while addressing the opening of the Annual Conference of the Jamaica Police Federation in St. James today.

Delegates of the Federation have gathered for their annual deliberations just over a week since Constable Leighton Hanson was killed while trying to apprehend an alleged robber.

The following day, Sergeant Dale Thompson succumbed to injuries he received after being shot in late January while on duty.

Minister Montague condemned their killing, saying they’re an attack on the state.

He says investigators will not relent in their pursuit of the killers.

Meanwhile, the Security Minister also announced that 20 mobile police stations will soon be deployed to crime hot spots.

  • dukeofearle

    Mr. Montague you need to put laws inforce now to protect the Security Forces, you must realize that many Jamaicans don’t respect the Security Forces, if one attack a member of the Security Forces without a firearm twenty (20) years when they serve ten (10) years they are entitled to Parole if found guilty, found guilty of using a firearm life imprisonment and Parole after twenty five (25) years, if threatened a member of the Security forces and found guilty ten years (10) after eight (8) years he or she is entitled to parole.
    Time to protect our Security Forces if you are serious about help solving crime, give them the tools if you are serious.

