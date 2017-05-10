Cop Killers will Face Justice – Montague

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is assuring relatives and colleagues of members of the Constabulary who’ve been killed in the line of duty that their attackers will be caught and put before the court.

He gave the assurance while addressing the opening of the Annual Conference of the Jamaica Police Federation in St. James today.

Delegates of the Federation have gathered for their annual deliberations just over a week since Constable Leighton Hanson was killed while trying to apprehend an alleged robber.

The following day, Sergeant Dale Thompson succumbed to injuries he received after being shot in late January while on duty.

Minister Montague condemned their killing, saying they’re an attack on the state.

He says investigators will not relent in their pursuit of the killers.

Meanwhile, the Security Minister also announced that 20 mobile police stations will soon be deployed to crime hot spots.

-30-