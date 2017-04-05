Search
Cop Nabbed Among Gunmen in St Thomas Shooting

Apr 05, 2017

A Police Constable is to be questioned by investigators after he was among three gunmen detained in connection with a murder outside the Grants Pen Primary and Infant School in St. Thomas this morning.

Dead is 32-old Carl Armstrong otherwise called Renard.

It’s understood that Armstrong was killed at approximately 8:00 Tuesday morning. He was pounced upon shortly after he dropped off children at the Grants Pen Primary and Infant School in St. Thomas. He was shot dead when men in a motorcar opened fire hitting him in the neck and head. He had parked outside the school gate.

The police reportedly intercepted the get-away motorcar in Bull Bay, in St. Andrew.

It’s understood three men were detained and at least two guns seized. Our sources say one of the men in custody is a Police Constable who’s attached to the Hunts Bay station in South West St. Andrew.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, has confirmed the incident.

She’s confirmed that one of the men detained is a policeman.

The incident resulted in classes at the Grants Pen Primary and Infant School being suspended.

