Cop Walks Free of Kay-Ann Lamont Murder Charge

A policeman, who was charged with the shooting death of a pregnant woman in St. Thomas in 2012 was today freed of murder charges when he appeared before the Home Circuit Court.

Corporal Dwayne Smart was on trial for shooting 27-year-old Kay-Ann Lamont.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict after deliberating for 3-hours-and-45 minutes.

Smart was represented by Queen’s Counsel, Valerie Neita- Robertson.

She says she’s pleased with the verdict in which Smart was freed of all charges.

Ms. Lamont’s killing caused widespread outrage and days of protests.

Police reports are that Lamont, who was a month away from giving birth, was shot in the head in Yallahs Square by Smart following a tussle.

It’s reported that Smart had accosted Lamont for using indecent language.

Her sister was also shot in the shoulder, after running towards her, and had to be hospitalised.

Both women were taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where Kayann was pronounced dead and her sister admitted.

Mrs. Neita-Robertson says the defence put forward that Corporal Smart’s firearm went off by accident amid his attempt to defend himself.

