Cops Crack Down on Back Road

Three men who are wanted for questioning in relation to murder are among 40 people detained yesterday by the police in a raid on Port Henderson Road, popularly called ‘Back Road’ in Portmore, St. Catherine.

The area is a popular spot for prostitution and other illicit activities.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the police went to the area in search of wanted men and persons of interest.

She says at least two of the females picked up by the police are minors.

