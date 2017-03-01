Cops Facing Charges after Trying to ‘Sell’ Murder Case

Nationwide News understands that two policemen are facing criminal charges in connection with allegations they tried to “sell” a murder case.

One of the policemen is a corporal and the other a constable.

The policemen were detained by their colleagues on weekend. Both are attached to the Hunts Bay station in South St. Andrew.

Senior police sources say the constable and the corporal are to be charged. Both are in custody this afternoon at the Grants Pen police station in north St. Andrew.

Calls placed this afternoon to Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant and Head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, ACP Ealan Powell, were not answered.

However, National Security Minister, Robert Montague, spoke to our news center this afternoon outside Parliament’s Standing Finance committee meeting examining the estimates of expenditure.

The Security Minister says he’s been briefed on the development.

Minister Montague says the High Command has the full backing of the administration in efforts to root out corruption.

