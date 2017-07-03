Search
Cops Have Questions to Answer after Appearance in ‘After All’ Video, says Attorney

Attorney-at-law, Peter Champagnie, says the police have several questions to answer about the participation of some of their members in Alkaline’s ‘Afterall’ music video.

A police service vehicle is also used in the video in which some JCF members are seen in their uniforms.

Mr. Champagnie says he’s concerned about the video, adding a full investigation should be done.

A former Police Commissioner, Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, has condemned as ‘despicable’ the participation of police officers in the video which promotes gun violence and murder.

Mr. Champagnie, who has represented Alkaline in previous matters, says the police officers implicated must be held accountable.

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, has reportedly ordered an investigation.

