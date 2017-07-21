Cops Pursuing Strong Leads following Major Gun & Ammo Seizure

Police Commissioner George Quallo says the police are investigating strong leads about the origin of the guns and ammunition found at Kingston Wharves yesterday.

The seizure includes Two AK-47 Rifles, a number of other rifles, eight pistols, and 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Commissioner says he believes the gun and ammunition find is a major blow to the criminals.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Quallo is promising a new kind of policing, one that’s more preventative, than reactive. His comments come in response to the soaring murder rate gripping the country.

The Commissioner says we can no longer sit back and wait for crimes to happen. He says we must instead act, now.

He says the new approach will involve community-based policing.

Mr. Quallo says the police’s IPAD– Identity, Purpose, Attitude and Destiny programme– is a feature of community-based policing.

He says since it was rolled out in 2015, it’s assisted some 5000 at risk youths– including gang members. He’s calling on all members of the society including service organizations to help in the new efforts.

