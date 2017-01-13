Cops Solved 57% of Murders in 2016

The Police High Command is reporting that investigators have solved 57-percent of the murders committed last year.

Acting Police Commissioner Novelette Grant says of the 1,350 murders last year, 771 cases were solved.

According to the Acting Commissioner, the JCF conducted more that 850-thousand operational activities last year.

They also arrested over 17,000 people, recovered over 1,500 stolen cars, and seized nearly 700 illegal guns.

Meanwhile, Grant says the police will be targeting anyone who participates in lotto scamming activities.

Acting Commissioner Grant was speaking at a press conference yesterday.

–30–