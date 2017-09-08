Corey Todd Freed of Assault Charges

Well-known dancehall promoter, Corey Todd, has been freed of assault charges.

Todd was freed yesterday in the Half Way Tree Criminal Court. He was charged with assault last year in connection with an attack on Dancehall artiste, Devin di Dakta.

Allegations were that Todd confronted Devin at his Taboo Nightclub on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew.

According to prosecutors, the promoter demanded that the artiste apologize for using his name in a song. Todd was accused of punching Devin.

Mr. Todd’s attorney, Peter Champagnie, told the court the disputing parties wanted to settle the matter via mediation.

Devin, whose given name is Anthony Clarke, then indicated that he does not wish to pursue the case any further.

Todd was told he’s free to go after he apologized to the artiste.

