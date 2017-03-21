Corned Beef Ban to Last at Least a Fortnight

There’s to be no trade in corned beef for at least another two weeks.

That’s the directive from the Agriculture, Industry and Commerce Minister, Karl Samuda.

It comes as the Ministry yesterday announced an immediate ban on the importation of corned beef from Brazil, which supplies virtually 100-percent of the product on the local market.

The Ministry is also advising consumers not to eat corned beef until further notice.

Minister Samuda says all corned beef currently on shelves will be withdrawn.

He says over the next two weeks, the Bureau of Standard will conduct island-wide tests. He says some of the questionable produce are already on local shelves.

Minister Samuda says a team from his Ministry will visit Brazil in a few days to make further assessments.

The BBC is reporting that on Friday, federal police raided meat-producing plants and arrested more than 30 people in Brazil.

This, as top meat-packers in the country have been accused of selling rotten produce.

It says the Brazilian government has suspended more than 30 senior civil servants who should’ve spotted the unhygienic and illegal practices.

They’re reportedly being investigated for corruption.

According to the BBC, three meat-packing plants have been closed and another 21 are being investigated.

Lasco Distributors says it’ll halt the sale of all its corned beef products, following the directive from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Agriculture.

In a statement last evening, it says these products will also be removed from store shelves pending the outcome of further investigations.

Grace Kennedy yesterday told our news centre that it’ll also be taking similar action.

Meantime, LASCO says it will be conducting its own investigations.

-30-