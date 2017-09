Coach of Cornwall College, Dr. Dean Weatherly, says his players are fit and ready for tomorrow’s start of the ISSA school boy football season.

Reigning Dacosta Cup champions, Cornwall College is set to play Green Pond in the opening match of a double header at Catherine Hall, in Montego Bay.

The second match will feature defending Manning Cup champions Jamaica College against STATHS.

Dr. Weatherly says They’ll not underestimate their opponents.

–30–