Cornwall Regional May Cost ‘Hundreds of Millions’ to Repair

The government may be forced shelve other projects to focus on sanitizing the Cornwall Regional Hospital, in St. James.

The problems there may take ‘months’ to fix and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

That’s according to Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton.

The premier hospital in western Jamaica has had ongoing problems with noxious fumes due to a problem with its ventilation system.

Dr. Tufton toured the Cornwall Regional Hospital today after the re-emergence of problems with its ventilation system, which has forced it to relocate some of its departments.

The problems have led to a number of persons complaining of symptoms such as eye and skin irritation, sore throat and difficulty breathing.

At a press conference after his tour, Minister Tufton declared that sanitization of the hospital must be given priority.

The Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital is the latest to be relocated.

Dr. Tufton says the government will be implementing a three-pronged approach to tackling the issue.

He says the issue is due to a long standing problem with the ventilation system linked to the air-conditioning unit.

The Health Minister says the system, which was out of operation for two decades, was re-commissioned without being sufficiently sanitized.

He says the problem will take months to fix and potentially cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

