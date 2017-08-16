Corporate Area Pastor Arrested for Raping 12yr-old

Multiple criminal charges were today laid on a 55-year old Corporate Area Pastor who’s accused of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Accused of the crimes is 52-year-old Pastor and businessman, Kenneth Blake. The latest case brings more shame to the Church in Jamaica.

Blake is the head clergyman at the Harvest Temple Apostolic Church, on Slipe Pen Road in Kingston.

The pastor had been on the run for the past few weeks. He turned himself in this morning to investigators from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA.

The CISOCA Head is Superintendent Charmaine Shand.

Allegations are that over the past two years, Blake raped the child who’s now 14 years old. It’s further alleged that the Pastor gave money to the minor in exchange for her silence. Blake is engaged to the child’s Mother.

Investigations began this year when the child was found to be pregnant and a report made to the police.

Detailed statements have been given to the police outlining Pastor Blake’s alleged crimes.

Some members of the Pastor’s church accompanied him to CISOCA’s Head Office in St. Andrew today when he surrendered to law enforcement.

Superintendent Shand says the Pastor is to appear before a Judge on August 22. He remains in Police custody.

— 30 —